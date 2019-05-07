Mumbai Crime: Diamonds worth Rs 1 crore stolen from Charni Road

crime

Officers at the DB Marg police station have been struggling to find the accused who decamped with precious stones worth over Rs 1 crore from the diamond assortment cum polishing office at Charni Road on May 2.

Complainant Sameer Bakshi had registered a case in this regard when he found the diamonds in his office missing. An officer at the DB Marg police station told mid-day that the housebreakers also stole the digital video recorder of the CCTV cameras.

"They targeted Bakshi's office on April 30, around the long weekend when all the shops were closed," said the officer, adding, "They got enough time to study the area during the holidays and plan their theft. The complainant realised it two days after the incident by when the accused had gone underground leaving no evidence against them."

Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Dyaneshwar Chavan has formed a team of officers to crack the case and several suspects have been rounded up. Cops are now studying the footages of CCTV cameras installed in the lanes leading to Bakshi's shop. "The complainant had kept the diamonds in the office to be delivered to his client," DCP Chavan said.

