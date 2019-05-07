Met Gala 2019: Isha Ambani looks stunning in a lavender gown

famous-personalities

This is not the first time when Isha Ambani will be attending the Met Gala. She was dressed in a stunning golden gown by Dior in Met Gala 2017

Pic/VogueIndia's Instagram

Mukesh Ambani's daughter and businesswoman Isha Ambani is among the women who are celebrating fashion at the Met Gala 2019. Isha Ambani opted for a lavender gown designed by Prabal Gurung for the occasion.

The theme for this year's Met Gala is 'Camp: Notes on Fashion', which is a play on Susan Sontag's iconic essay titled 'Notes on Camp'.

Also read: Unseen Photo! Isha Ambani with her girl gang from the grand wedding

Prabal Gurung told Vogue India, "We’ve been working on this together for many months. With the camp theme, we wanted to celebrate the exuberance and essence of who Isha is. We chose to highlight her spirit through the glamorous silhouette and the intricacies of the hand embroidered feathers and beadwork. In keeping with the theme, we had a vision of Isha in a magical, dreamlike state and looked to the work of Degas’ ballet dancers, evoking an ethereal and romantic quality where the power of her femininity is heightened. We took a couture approach and played with the proportion of her skirt."

Gurung also revealed that Isha Ambani's friend and actress Priyanka Chopra also had a very special role to play in the making of Isha's Ambani's look for Met Gala. "We had three fittings in India, where we made tweaks to the colour, fabric, and overall fit, and had a final fitting in our New York Atelier on Saturday. Priyanka Chopra stopped by for that one and we all had a collaborative conversation on styling the accessories, hair and makeup to elevate the camp look," he said.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani and their girl gang scream for ice cream

However, this is not the first time when Isha will be attending the Met Gala. She was dressed in a stunning golden gown by Dior in Met Gala 2017.

Every year on the first Monday in May, the Metropolitan Museum of Art organises the Costume Institute Gala, more commonly known as the Met Gala, to kick off the beginning of its popular fashion show at The Costume Institute. Stars put on their best to match the theme of the year at the red carpet, and this year would be no different. The fashion jamboree will be held inside New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Also read: Isha Ambani walks hand in hand with father Mukesh Ambani

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates