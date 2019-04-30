Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani and their girl gang scream for ice cream

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, and their girl gang had a night out at Isha Ambani's house

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo on her Instagram account

Priyanka Chopra and her girl gang, which includes cousin Parineeti Chopra, producer Srishti Behl and bestie Tamanna Sharma had a night out at Isha Ambani Piramal's Worli home. They trooped into the kitchen to make ice cream.

Priyanka Chopra was ecstatic to make some homemade ice cream and shared the excitement on social media. She posted a picture of the entire girl-troupe and wrote: "Thank you to the hostess with the mostest, Isha Ambani. Your home is amazing (sic)."

Parineeti Chopra reacted to her Mimi didi's post and wrote: "BEST NIGHT EVER!!" Srishti Behl also commented saying, "#best"

The girls looked comfy and were all smiles in their snug outfits. Parineeti Chopra also shared the pictures on her Instagram account and wrote: "We made icecream at home! (And thats probably the only thing we can confess to doing on a public platform because what happens at girls night, stays at girls night!) Thankss @_iiishmagish your home is BEAUTIFUL!! [sic]"

All the girls are barefoot — typical of Gujarati homes.

