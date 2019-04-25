Watch video: Parineeti Chopra grooves to Nick Jonas' 'Sucker', Priyanka Chopra loves it

bollywood

Parineeti Chopra shared a BTS video in which she's dancing on the Jonas Brothers' new song 'Sucker'. Both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas love the video

Parineeti Chopra. Pic/instagram.com/parineetichopra

Parineeti Chopra was seen lip-syncing Jonas Brothers' new song titled 'Sucker', in a BTS video during a shoot. Sharing a video of herself singing, Parineeti gave a shoutout to Nick Jonas, who has sung the song along with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas.

The Kesari actress called the song 'her jam'. She captioned the video: "My jam to get into the mood for the scene yesterday! Haha, Nick Jonas. Whatsay!"

Replying to Parineeti, Nick commented, "Haha love it!" while her cousin and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who featured in the music video and is married to the American singer, said she too loved the video. Priyanka commented, "Hahaha I love" with a laughing emoji.

On the work front, Parineeti has been roped in for the Hindi remake of the American film The Girl On The Train. The psychological thriller will be produced by Reliance Entertainment and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans.

Set in the UK, the film is expected to go on floors around July. The makers are eyeing a 2020 release. Parineeti also has quite a few other projects in her kitty, such as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Jabariya Jodi, Saina, and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

