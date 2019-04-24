Parineeti Chopra roped in for the official Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train

bollywood

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans. Set in the UK, the film is expected to go on floors around July

Parineeti Chopra has been roped in for the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood thriller The Girl On The Train. The actress will play the role of an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person's investigation. The role was originally played by Emily Blunt, who received critical acclaim for her performance in the 2016 film. Parineeti said viewers will see her in a different avatar with this film.

"I want to do roles that audiences haven't seen me in before and ones that require a lot of prep and homework, which is why 'The Girl On The Train' really worked for me. The character is an alcoholic and a victim of abuse, and I haven't explored anything like her on-screen before," she said in a statement.

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans. She wrote: "Excited, nervous but honoured to be filling in the shoes of #EmilyBlunt for the hindi adaptation of “Girl on the Train”. BLESSED @reliance.entertainment #DREAMWORKSPICTURES @amblin"

The yet-to-be-titled film, based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller, will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The director said he is looking forward to working with Parineeti. "The character is edgy, dark, and gritty along with being extremely emotional. So it is great to team up with someone like Parineeti, who is an extremely sincere actor and a powerful performer," Dasgupta said. The movie is produced by Reliance Entertainment.

Set in the UK, the film is expected to go on floors around July. The makers are eyeing a 2020 release. Parineeti also has quite a few other projects in her kitty, such as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Jabariya Jodi, Saina, and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

