Parineeti Chopra turns vegetarian; Here's why

Parineeti Chopra revealed that her decision to give up meat stems from a spiritual understanding

Parineeti Chopra

Joining the growing league of actors who've turned vegetarian to promote environmental and social causes, Parineeti Chopra tells mid-day that her decision to give up meat stems from a spiritual understanding.

"While I never binged on meat, I have now become vegetarian. The reason behind doing so is personal and spiritual, and to reap health benefits. Becoming vegetarian is part of a paradigm shift I've noticed within myself. It's something I've been seeking for a while. I'm a believer of energy, and eating meat was not suiting me. I can accomplish my [fitness] goals faster [without it]. It is a tastier and healthier way of living," says the actor, who is currently prepping for the Saina Nehwal biopic.

