Parineeti Chopra reveals her first love

bollywood

Parineeti Chopra has sung a special version of the song Teri Mitti for her latest release Kesari said spoke about how nothing in the world makes her happier than singing out loud or even humming in her head

Parineeti Chopra

Actor Parineeti Chopra has sung a special version of the song Teri Mitti for her latest release Kesari. To celebrate the success of Kesari, which recently crossed Rs 150 crore in its fourth week, Parineeti recorded the track which was originally sung by B Praak and penned by Manoj Muntashir

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Parineeti revealed that singing is her 'first love' and also spoke about how nothing in the world makes her happier than singing out loud or even humming in her head.

"I think the crux of who I am is my love for singing. NOTHING in the world centres me more, focuses me and makes me happy than just plain singing. I sing all day. And when I am not singing out loud, I am humming in my head. It is my first love. My mom tells me I used to sing the ABC song when I was a year old!" Parineeti wrote alongside a video of her latest song.

"Anyway, you get it. Anyone who has heard me sing, has a piece of my soul, my version of Teri Mitti. Thank you, Karan, Akshay sir, Anurag sir, Azeem, Arko, Aditya, Manoj and Arko for letting me do this" she added. The actress said they she had dubbed the song within 2 hours and shot the video in another 2 hours. Her version of Teri mitti has got a good response from the audience and music industry.

Check out her soulful song here:

A trained Hindustani classical singer, this is Parineeti's second song after Maana ke hum yaar nahin from Meri Pyaari Bindu. Parineeti credits her father Pawan Chopra for boosting her love for music while she was growing up.

"Music has been a big part of my life throughout but obviously I started acting and that's what really came out in the forefront and not the singing.Music and singing is actually the first creative art I actively pursued because I was 3 years old when I did my first live singing stage show. The mike was as big as my body size and I fell in love with singing right then and there.

"I come from a family of singers so I have been blessed and given the gift of having (what they call) sur and taal. While I was growing up, my parents thought that it was a good idea for me to also learn it professionally, so my style of.

On the work front, Parineeti will be next seen in Saina Nehwal biopic and Bhuj: The Pride Of India co-starring Ajay Devgn, based on the real-life daredevilry of an Indian Air Force officer.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra ecstatic about 'Kesari' success

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

With inputs from ANI and IANS