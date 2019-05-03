Watch Video: Isha Ambani walks hand in hand with father Mukesh Ambani

famous-personalities

Isha Ambani was spotted holding Mukesh Ambani's hand at a polling booth in Mumbai and it is the cutest thing you have seen today

Pic courtesy/Viral Bhayani's Instagram

It's no secret that Isha Ambani is still her daddy's princess. From her grand wedding to family outings, she always has her father standing by her side. Recently, the Ambani family was spotted at a polling booth in Mumbai where Isha Ambani with her parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani went to cast their votes.

In an adorable video, Isha Ambani is seen walking between her parents when suddenly Mukesh Ambani halts and grabs her hand and starts walking again. The cute video of the father-daughter duo seen smiling and walking hand in hand will melt your heart and prove that Isha Ambani is still her daddy's little girl.

Isha Ambani wore a long cotton floral kurta with white cropped pants, wherein Nita Ambani donned an elegant white kurta with a pink striped dupatta. Isha Ambani, known for her traditional attire, aced the summer look with a multi-coloured comfort kurta and bright green flat sandals. She completed her look with delicate drop earrings and minimal makeup. Isha Ambani's summer outfit is perfect for casual outings as it is comfortable yet catchy.

Isha Ambani married Anand Piramal in a lavish wedding ceremony in December 2018 which saw some of the most prominent personalities from the business film and sports industries.

