Unseen Photo! Isha Ambani with her girl gang from the grand wedding

A rare picture of Isha Ambani with her bridesmaids has surfaced the internet and it will give you serious friendship goals

Isha Ambani’s wedding with Anand Piramal in Antilia at the Ambani residence was one of the grandest and lavish weddings ever seen in India. The two tied the knot on December 12, 2018, in Mumbai. Isha Ambani is still remembered as one of the most beautiful brides as she looked ethereal in her wedding pictures. Recently, a new picture surfaced the internet where Isha is seen with her bride mates looking stunning in a pink lehenga with silver embroidery.

The bride stands out in pink amongst her bride mates who are seen surrounding her in elegant metallic silver lehengas. The girl gang is all smiles for the camera as Isha poses cutely blushing. Isha Ambani did justice to Manish Malhotra's pink lehenga for her pre-wedding shoot in Udaipur. She looks nothing less than a princess dressed in pink attire and nude make-up by Vardan Nayak.

For the pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur, about 1,500 guests were invited with members of the two families, viz. Mukesh-Nita Ambani, Anil-Tina Ambani, Kokila Ben, Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani and Deepti Salgaonkar; Anand Piramal, Ajay Piramal, Swati Piramal and Nandini Piramal all attending the family function in full attendance.

The lavish wedding took place at Ambani's multi-storey home Antilla in Mumbai, which was followed by two receptions - one at newlyweds Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's new home, Gulita in South Mumbai, and another at Jio Gardens in Mumbai. The Ambani residence, Antilia, was completely covered in lights for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding. The security arrangements were very high across the locality. Guests from Bollywood, Politics, Business and more have already started trickling into the 27- storey tower-house and specially booked hotels nearby.

