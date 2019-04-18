Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta exudes grace in this unseen photo from her wedding

famous-personalities

In yet another unseen picture from the wedding, Shloka Mehta looks like an epitome of grace and beauty. In a black and white setting, her face looks more resplendent than ever

Shloka Mehta. Pic/bridalshenaniganusa's Instagram

We still have not been able to get over the lavish wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta that happened in March this year.

Recently, quite a few photos from the wedding or function have been cropping up online out and online users can't get enough.

She is looking down as she radiates grace in her bridal avatar. She was clicked in a candid shot at her wedding photo shoot.

Mukesh Ambani's elder son Akash tied the knot with Russell Mehta's daughter, Shloka Mehta on March 9, 2019.

A few days ago, a picture of the couple from their sangeet ceremony went viral on Instagram where they were seen gazing into each other's eyes as Shloka sits on a swing while Akash stands beside her.

Post their wedding, the two were spotted at a family dinner with Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal and also while going to the gym together.

If reports are to be believed, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta went to the same school and have been in love for sometime before they got hitched.

