Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's lovestruck moment is totally filmy. See photos

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta share a moment during their sangeet ceremony and it appears to be straight out of a Bollywood film; check out the pic below

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta strike cupid as the two lovebirds enjoy a romantic date on a swing, thereby setting major relationship goals. Pic/Instagram Puneet B Saini

Recently, photos from Shloka Mehta's sangeet ceremony took the internet by storm. In a series of pictures shared by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, bride Shloka Mehta looked absolutely stunning in a pastel-hued hand-embroidered and heavily embellished lehenga. And now, unseen pictures of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta from their sangeet ceremony held at St Moritz in Switzerland have gone viral on Instagram.

Celebrity makeup artist, Puneet B Saini took to Instagram to share inside photos of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's sangeet ceremony. In the photos, Akash, and Shloka are seen gazing into each other's eyes and it totally makes for a scene straight out of a romantic Bollywood film.



A brief look at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's adorable photo on the swing will make you groove to the song, 'Aise Na Mujhe Tum Dekho'. While sharing the pictures on Instagram, Puneet B Saini captioned the picture: Aise Na Mujhe Tum Dekho...!.

Besides the photo above, Puneet shared another picture where the ever beautiful bride, Shloka Mehta, is seen twirling in her gorgeous gown. Shloka Mehta was seen donning a stunning bespoke ensemble by designer Kresha Bajaj. Shloka complimented her outfit with a plunging neckline, off-shoulder blouse, and left her hair middle-parted with open locks.



Shloka completed her look with an emerald stone-adorned choker necklace, beautiful drop earrings, bangles, and embroidered juttis. For her sangeet ceremony with Akash Ambani, Shloka's hair was done by hair stylist Priyanka Borkar and her makeup was taken care of by Puneet B Saini. While Akash complimented Shloka in a sequined bandhgala jacket paired with a navy kurta and white pants.

Just a few days ago, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta made their first public appearance as 'Mr. and Mrs. Ambani' when the two were spotted for a family dinner with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Isha Ambani Piramal at Wasabi By Morimoto at Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai.



Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta pose for a picture post the family dinner in Mumbai

For the family dinner, Akash and Shloka were seen in their monochrome outfits while Mukesh Ambani and his daughter, Isha Ambani Piramal opted for casual black outfits.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta made headlines when the two exchanged rings on June 30, 2018, in a lavish star-studded party at Antilia in Mumbai.

