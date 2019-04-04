Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta glows in colourful lehenga from mehendi ceremony

famous-personalities

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot in a lavish ceremony and now pictures that have gone viral over the internet reveal that Shloka Mehta glows in a colourful lehenga by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Shloka Mehta glows as a bride on her Mehendi ceremony day, Pic/Instagram Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta stole the show with her red and gold lehenga on their wedding day which was on March 9, 2019. Pictures from their pre-wedding shoot were creating waves all over the internet. In a series of photos shared on Instagram by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga, bride Shloka looked absolutely stunning in her wedding trousseau. Shloka Mehta was seen donning a red and golden lehenga designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Now, pictures from the mehendi ceremony have once again surfaced on the internet. Designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla took to Instagram to share inside photos of the bride Shloka Mehta from her wedding ceremony. In the photo shared by the designer, Shloka looks beautiful in the lehenga.

In the picture, Shloka Mehta is seen donning a pastel-hued hand-embroidered and heavily embellished lehenga by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Shloka is seen smiling throughout the photoshoot as she carried the radiant and colourful lehenga with elegance.

Shloka Mehta paired her colourful lehenga with a matching and heavily embellished blouse and a dupatta. To complete her look, Shloka paired her mehendi ensemble with smoky eyes and minimal make-up. Shloka looked like a total diva with her hair tied up in a bun as she complimented her hairdo with a tika.

Shloka also donned a beautiful diamond and paired her jewellery with bangles and drop earrings to complete her look. While sharing the post, designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla captioned the unseen picture: Love in Full Bloom! Shloka Mehta exudes romance in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Just a day ago, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta made their first public appearance as 'Mr. and Mrs. Ambani' when the two were spotted for a family dinner with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Isha Ambani Piramal at Wasabi By Morimoto at Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai.

For the family dinner, Akash and Shloka were seen in their monochrome while Mukesh Ambani and his daughter, Isha Ambani Piramal opted for casual black outfits.

Akash, and Shloka got married at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex in a grand celebration that saw a host of Bollywood celebrities, politicians and sportspersons come together under the same roof.

In a video which had gone viral after Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's star-studded wedding, the newly-married couple were seen kissing each other in order to oblige the request of guests at the wedding reception.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta made headlines when the two exchanged rings on June 30, 2018, in a lavish star-studded party at Antilia in Mumbai.

