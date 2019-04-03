Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta along with Ambanis at a family dinner

famous-personalities

It seemed that Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka were twinning in monochrome outfits at the dinner held at Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai

Pic courtesy/Viral Bhayani

The Ambani family, including the newly-wed couple, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal were spotted at Wasabi By Morimoto at Taj Mahal Hotel.

As it was the first family picture after the royal wedding, the Ambani's were all smiles for the cameras. Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani were seen twinning in their monochrome look and likewise, Mukesh Ambani was seen twinning with his daughter, Isha Ambani Piramal in casual black outfits. The family came together for a dinner outing at Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai making it the first public appearance after the grand wedding.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta recently made headlines for their lavish wedding which took place on March 09, 2019 and was held at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex. Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani tied the knot with Shloka Mehta, his childhood sweetheart and daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta in a grand event which saw all the big personalities from all walks of life.

