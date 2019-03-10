Akash Ambani's bride Shloka Mehta looks ethereal in an all-red avatar!

famous-personalities

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot in a lavish ceremony which was attended by A-Listers from all industries. Shloka Mehta opted for a red and gold ensemble and looked gorgeous in it

Shloka Mehta looks ethereal in an all red avatar for her grand wedding with Akash Ambani. Pic/Wedding Sutra

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani tied the knot with his childhood friend Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta on March 09, 2019, in the presence of their family and friends. The newly-married couple's wedding was attended by who's who of the global business, politics, Bollywood, and sports fraternities. The two lovebirds who are childhood friends got married in a lavish ceremony at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

While Akash Ambani showed up for his wedding donning a pink ensemble, the world was eagerly waiting to see how Shloka Mehta would look as a bride on her D-day. And when the pictures of Shloka came she stunned one and all in an all red avatar. Shloka looked ethereal! Shloka looked like a princess in an all red avatar as she was all set to tie the knot with Akash Ambani.

In a video that is doing the sound of social media, bride Shloka Mehta makes a grand bridal entry at her wedding as she walks down the aisle while her brothers carry the phoolon ki chadar upon her head. The blushing bride Shloka Mehta looked pretty as ever as she opted for a red and gold bridal ensemble on her wedding day. Beaming with joy and excitement, Shloka walked slowly and steadily towards would-be hubby Akash Ambani for the Jai Mala ceremony.

When the two met for the Jai Mala ceremony, Akash Ambani got playful as he couldn't get his eyes off Shloka. He was seen adorning his beautiful and soon-to-be wife Shloka Mehta.

In another video that has gone viral on the internet, groom Akash Ambani is seen walking towards the wedding mandap as he holds his parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani's hands. Following the groom is his twin-sister Isha Ambani and her hubby Anand Piramal. Isha is seen donning a pink embellished lehenga while hubby Anand donned a pastel coloured kurta-pajama with a jacket.



Last but not least was Akash's younger brother Anant Ambani who walked hand-in-hand with rumored girlfriend Radhika Merchant towards the wedding mandap.



Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta made headlines when the two exchanged rings on June 30, 2018, in a lavish star-studded party at Antilia in Mumbai.

