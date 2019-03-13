Viral video: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta seal their love with a kiss

famous-personalities

In the viral video, newly-married couple, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are seen kissing each other in order to oblige the request of guests at the wedding reception

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their post-wedding party.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot on March 09, 2019, in the presence of their family and friends. The childhood friends-turned sweethearts Akash Ambani and Shloka got married at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex in a grand celebration that saw a host of Bollywood celebrities, politicians and sportspersons come together under the same roof.

Now a video of the groom and bride, Akash and Shloka is winning hearts on the internet. Wondering why? In a viral video that is making the rounds of social media, the newly married couple are seen sealing their love with a kiss. Check out the video below:

In the video, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are seen walking through the corridor amidst their grand wedding bash. As the two enter, the crowd ask the couple Ato plant a kiss on each other's lips. The crowd is seen yelling, 'We want a Kiss. We want a Kiss'. The newly-married couple oblige the crowd and kiss each other.

Akash and Shloka are then seen heading towards Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. They two cheer Ambani's younger scion Anant and his rumoured girlfriend, Radhika Merchant who looked dapper in an orange lehenga at Akash and Shloka's wedding ceremony.





Earlier, a video of the groom, Akash went viral on the internet where he's seen awestruck to Shloka's bridal avatar. In the video, Akash Ambani's jaw drops after seeing his beautiful bride Shloka Mehta in her traditional bridal red lehenga.



In the video, Shloka is seen donning a red and golden lehenga designed by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Shloka is seen blushing throughout the walk as she carried the lehenga with much ease and oomph!



Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta made headlines when the two exchanged rings on June 30, 2018, in a lavish star-studded party at Antilia in Mumbai.

