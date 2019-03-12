First photo of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their reception is out!

famous-personalities

In a photo that surfaced on social media, Akash Ambani wore red bandhgala sherwani while his wife Shloka Mehta looked beautiful in a pink lehenga with heavy silver embroidery

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Pic/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani on Monday hosted a wedding reception for his son Akash Ambani who got married to his childhood friend Shloka Mehta in a glittering ceremony.

In a photo that surfaced on social media, Akash Ambani wore red bandhgala sherwani while his wife Shloka looked beautiful in a pink lehenga with heavy silver embroidery. She looked elegant as she accessorised her outfit with diamond jewellery. The couple could not take their eyes off of each other.

Here's the photo...

The wedding and reception was a star-studded affair as B-Town A-listers and other renowned celebrities from the cricketing and political world celebrated with the Ambanis.

A day prior to the reception, the Ambani's hosted a post-wedding celebration for the event with American pop rock band Maroon 5 regaling a star-studded crowd.

Maroon 5, which has Adam Levine as its lead vocalist, took the stage at the Jio World Centre, and performed some of their hit tracks, including "Girls like you" and "What lovers do". While a social media policy was issued to the guests urging privacy for the celebrations, a few video snippets from the private show made it to social media. In one of the videos, the couple is seen dancing away and lip synced to Levine's live rendition of his popular song "She will be loved".

Akash Ambani son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, and Shloka Mehta, youngest daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta, got married in Mumbai on Saturday at a lavish ceremony attended by a host of politicians, Bollywood celebs, sports stars, industrialists and world leaders.

