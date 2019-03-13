Watch Video: Akash Ambani's jaw-dropping reaction on seeing his bride Shloka Mehta

famous-personalities

Pic courtesy/ Instagram/ bridalaffairind

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on March 9, 2019, and now a video of the groom, Akash is winnings hearts on the internet where he's seen awestruck to Shloka's bridal avatar. The childhood sweethearts Akash Ambani and Shloka got married at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex in a grand celebration that saw a host of Bollywood celebrities, politicians and sportspersons come together under the same roof.

In the video, Akash Ambani had his jaw dropped open after seeing his beautiful bride Shloka Mehta in her traditional bridal red lehenga for the first time and we can not get enough of it. The video has Shloka's glitzy entrance and Akash Ambani waiting for the bride eagerly. As the bride made her entry, Akash couldn’t keep calm and made gestures to her to come and join him. He is seen pleading to her to walk down the aisle and join him without any further delays to which Shloka smiles at him and starts walking down the aisle.

