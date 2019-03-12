Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Musical fountain show for army and police officials at BKC

famous-personalities

Newly-wed couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta all set to host a grand musical fountain show for army and police officials at Dhirubhai Ambani Square in Jio World Centre, BKC

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Pic/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding was a star-studded affair as guests from Bollywood, politics, business and even global stars graced the occasion to bless the newly-married couple. Akash and Shloka tied the knot on March 09, 2019, in the presence of their family and friends. Akash and Shloka are childhood friends who got married in a lavish ceremony at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani left no stone unturned to celebrate the occasion of their son Akash Ambani's wedding to Shloka Mehta, at BKC in Mumbai. After hosting a grand wedding bash and wedding reception, the Ambani's are all set to host a special musical fountain show for officials of the army and police at Dhirubhai Ambani Square in Jio World Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex as a mark of their respect for the security forces.

According to sources, nearly 7,000 members of Indian armed forces, police and their families will be coming in to bless newly-married couple Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. The Dhirubhai Ambani Square houses a huge water fountain with its 600 LED lights, fire effects and 392 water nozzles that can shoot water up to a height of 45 ft.



Mukesh and Nita Ambani with the underprivileged children from various NGOs.

Just a week ago, Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani inaugurated the Dhirubhai Ambani square at Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The event was graced by several underprivileged children from various NGOs.



Ambani's and Mehta's serve food as part of the Anna Seva programme.

According to a report released by Reliance, a musical fountain cum dance show is organised for the armed forces. The musical show is set on the devotional and ancient theme of Raas Lila of Lord Krishna, Radha and the Gopikas of Vrindavan, and will witness a collaboration of more than 150 Indian and International artists.

Here's a look at the musical fountain show organised by the Ambani's at the inauguration of Dhirubhai Ambani square:

Last week, the Ambani family held an Anna Seva programme at the Jio World centre ahead of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding. The Anna Seva programme was organised on the same day when the family inaugurated Dhirubhai Ambani square at the Jio World Centre. The event was graced by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta among others.

During the programme, the Ambanis served dinner to nearly 2,000 underprivileged children. It's a tradition the family regularly follows before a big family occasion. Anna Seva programme was organised by the family ahead of Isha Ambani's wedding as well.

