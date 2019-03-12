EXCLUSIVE! Inside details of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's spectacular reception in Mumbai

famous-personalities

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding reception at the World Trade Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex had a mela-like vibe which was attended by Bollywood celebs, politicians, musicians and members of media

Radio City RJ Archana Pania with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Pic/Archana Pania Instagram

In a wrap-up of the larger-than-life wedding ceremony, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani hosted a reception party on Monday for his son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta. Just like the wedding, the reception also spelled grandeur. Radio City's RJ Archana Pania who was invited for the reception gives us all the inside dope from the big fat wedding reception.

The floral Krishna. All pictures/Archana Pania Instagram stories

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's reception at the World Trade Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex had a mela-like vibe which was attended by Bollywood celebs, politicians, musicians and members of the media. There were different lounges and zones designated for people in the entire 1,25,000 sq feet area. The 'mela' seemed like Italy came to Mumbai with photo booths, ice-cream booths, also giving a classy cafe feel. The matriarch of the Ambani family - Kokilaben arrived late at the venue amidst tight security. Security at the entire venue was tight and organised.

The musical fountain

In the first photo that surfaced on social media, Akash Ambani wore red bandhgala sherwani while his wife Shloka Mehta looked beautiful in a pink lehenga with heavy silver embroidery. She looked elegant as she accessorised her outfit with diamond jewellery.

The opulent reception was rich in grandeur. There were water fountains, musical fountain show which was colourful and relaxing, a mix of artificial and real flowers from all over the world. A balcony overlooking the guests was designed to give the venue a royal feel. The love for animals was evident with garden landscapes and flower covered animal decoration including animals like white and coloured peacocks, elephants, horses.

Decorative peacock covered with flowers.

About food, RJ Archana said, "The food was vegetarian, Japanese but without sushi. There were Gujarati thalis and the yummiest thing on the menu was the dhoklas which were consumed quickly by everyone. There was amras at this season - a dish which was also at Isha Ambani's wedding in December. The food, by the looks of it, was imported and refreshing." The guests were given a goodie bag full of chocolates like Bounty, Snickers, M&M, Jeera Goli in multiple quantities.

The goodie bag

Singer Arijit Singh enthralled the guests with his flawless voice. He not only sang his popular songs but also belted popular tracks by other singers.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, after greeting every guest, changed into different attire. RJ Archana said that Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani was seen talking to his rumoured girlfriend Radhika Mehta's parents, nudging them to meet his mother Nita Ambani.

The warm exuded by the Ambani family was quite evident as each and every guest were made to feel like home. Archana added, "The Ambani family is so well-knit and the vibe was so warm that they personally made an effort to greet every guest. The family made sure everyone was respected and looked after well."

On Sunday, the Ambanis' hosted a lavish and dreamy wedding ceremony which was attended by Bollywood celebrities and eminent personalities from the cricketing world as well as politicians. Akash and Shloka arrived hand-in-hand at the celebration which was held at the Jio World Centre. The two made for a stunning couple dressed in ethnic outfits. Shloka Mehta looked like a vision in a beige coloured heavy traditional saree coupled with a gorgeous neckpiece and earrings. Meanwhile, Akash looked an absolute dapper in a navy-blue sherwani with white pyjama.

The wedding which took place on Saturday, Shloka Mehta looked divine in her red and gold lehenga with a net dupatta with thin gold detailing and a choli with intricate embroidery and fine gold stitch. Hair in a bun, Mehta went with classic gajra and a subtle maangtika. She completed her bridal look with a kundan choker with green details and a long chain with matching earrings along with a nathani and chuda. Akash Ambani looked dapper in a sherwani and the couple could not take their eyes off of each other.

