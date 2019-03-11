For the family album! Akash Ambani's pre-wedding photos spell royalty!

famous-personalities

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani left no stone unturned to celebrate the occasion of their son Akash Ambani's wedding to Shloka Mehta, And now, the family photos speel royalty!

Nita Ambani can't seem to be getting her eyes off son Akash Ambani. Pic/Instagram Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Akash Ambani, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani tied the knot with his childhood friend Shloka Mehta, daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta, at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex on March 9, 2019. For the grand wedding, the entire Ambani family was seen in shades of pink. While Anant Ambani's rumoured girlfriend, Radhika Merchant looked dapper in orange.



Ambani family in shades of pink at Akash's wedding to Shloka Mehta

Now, pictures from the pre-wedding have taken the internet by storm. In a series of photos shared on Instagram by designer Sabyasachi, groom Akash Ambani looks dapper for the family album.

Akash's twin-sister, Isha opted for a blush pink embellished lehenga for the wedding with matching jewelry and minimal make-up. She wore a 'maangtika' and parted her hair in the middle. Isha got married to Anand Piramal in December last year. Anand was spotted wearing a pastel coloured kurta-pyjama with a jacket.

The groom's mother, Nita Ambani looked regal in a heavily embroidered pink lehenga. She paired it up with heavy green coloured jewellery and minimal make-up. Her blouse caught attention as it had 'shubh aarambh' in Devanagari script written on it.

Mukesh Ambani wore a pink embroidered kurta with white pyjama while Anant Ambani wore a pink kurta which was the same shade as her sister's.

Here are the stunning photos of Akash Ambani and family from the pre-wedding shoot shared by designer Sabyasachi:

Akash and Nita make the perfect mother-son duo in this pre-wedding photo.

In the picture, groom Akash Ambani poses for a family picture with father Mukesh and twin-sister Isha Ambani Piramal.

Akash and Isha make the perfect siblings in this family photo.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding was a star-studded affair and guests from Bollywood, politics, business and even global stars graced the occasion to bless the newly-married couple. The pre-wedding festivities of the grand wedding started about a month ago as the Ambanis and Mehta's hosted a grand bash in Switzerland, which was attended by the A-listers of B-town including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, among many others.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta made headlines when the two exchanged rings on June 30, 2018, in a lavish star-studded party at Antilia in Mumbai.

