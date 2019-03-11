Newly-weds Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta groove to Maroon 5 at post-wedding gig

famous-personalities

After Beyonce performed at Isha Ambani's pre-wedding function, it was American pop rock band Maroon 5 that took the center stage at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's post-wedding party

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their post-wedding party.

There were fireworks and an aerial act at the glitzy celebration night in Mumbai on Sunday for newly-weds Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Akash and Shloka tied the knot on March 09, 2019, in the presence of their family and friends. Post which, the Ambani and Mehta families hosted a grand after-party for the newly-weds.



For the post-wedding gig, Akash looked smart in a black kurta with a long embellished jacket while his partner and wife Shloka wore a golden ensemble. But the highlight of the post-wedding party was none other than Maroon 5. Yes, you heard us right. After getting Beyonce to perform at a pre-wedding party for his daughter Isha Ambani last year, industrialist Mukesh Ambani left no stone unturned to bring in American pop rock band Maroon 5 that regaled the star-studded crowd with their performances.

American pop band Maroon 5, which has Adam Levine as its lead vocalist, took the stage at the Jio World Centre, and performed some of their hit tracks from his latest sensation 'Girls like you' and 'What lovers do' to his hit numbers such as Sugar, Moves like Jagger and much more.



While guests were adhering to the social media policy that urged privacy for the celebrations of the newly-married couple, a few video snippets from the private show have now gone viral on social media.

In one of the videos, newly-married couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are seen dancing away and lip-synced to Levine's live rendition of his popular song "She will be loved". Earlier, we had reported on Akash and Shloka's love for Maroon 5 hit numbers 'Sugar' and 'Moves like Jagger'!

Having the Grammy Award-winning Maroon 5 at the party took Akash and Shloka's wedding celebrations to the next level after the Ambani family had already made the world sit up and take notice of the celebrations by roping in Coldplay and The Chainsmokers to perform at their pre-wedding gala in St. Moritz, Switzerland last month.

The celebration night on Sunday saw elaborate fireworks and a performance by Akash's mother. Nita Ambani danced to Krishna bhajan "Achyutam Keshavam" with a musical fountain adding to the drama.

A host of Bollywood celebrities, politicians and sportspersons came together for the evening to celebrate Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's union. From Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and family, to Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, P.V. Sindhu, and Harish Rawat, Amar Singh were present.

A reception party will be held today at the Jio World Trade center to wrap up the three-day wedding affair of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

With inputs from IANS

