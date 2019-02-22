Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's sangeet: Maroon 5 to perform at the star-studded event?

bollywood

After Beyonce performed at Isha Ambani's pre-wedding function, sources say Ambanis to rope in American pop rock band Maroon 5 for Akash Ambani - Shloka Mehta's sangeet next month

The Ambani family with Shloka Mehta

Isha Ambani's wedding to Anand Piramal last December captured the imagination of the country, as wide-eyed fans took in the revelry that lasted for over a week. Now, the Ambanis are gearing up to host another big, fat Indian wedding - that of son Akash with fiancee Shloka Mehta on March 9.



Pic/AFP

If Isha's pre-wedding celebrations saw pop sensation Beyonce belt her chartbusters at the Udaipur function, it is now heard that Maroon 5 are expected to perform at Akash and Shloka's sangeet ceremony. The American pop rock band - consisting of vocalist Adam Levine, keyboardists Jesse Carmichael and PJ Morton, bassist Mickey Madden, guitarist James Valentine, drummer Matt Flynn, and Sam Farrar - is much sought-after, with three Grammy Awards to their credit, among other gongs.



Beyonce

A source reveals, "Since Shloka and Akash are both fans of Maroon 5, the family thought it fitting to have them perform for the couple at the sangeet that will be held on March 8. While Akash's favourite track is Sugar in which the band is seen gatecrashing weddings, Shloka loves Move Like Jagger. Naturally, these two chartbusters have found a place in the set that the band is putting together for their gig. They are expected to perform for almost 40 minutes with other hits like She Will Be Loved, Makes Me Wonder and One More Night on the playlist. The team of sound designers that frequently works with Maroon 5 is coming down from Canada to check on the arrangements."

Roping in one of the most popular bands doesn't come easy. The source adds, "Maroon 5 is known to charge anywhere between $1mn and $1.5mn for private shows. It will be an expensive affair."

