Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre wedding celebrations begin with dandiya

The pictures of the celebrations were shared on social media.

Akash Ambani with Tushar Trivedi. Pic/Instagram

The Ambani family is all set to host another big fat wedding - that of Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. Kicking off the celebrations, the Ambani and Mehta families celebrated a musical night full of music and dance at their residence in Altamount Road in south Mumbai.

The family organised a dandiya night for all relatives and shared a few pictures on social media as well. Singers Falguni Pathak and Tushar Trivedi performed at the event. Tushar Trivedi shared photos of the function which had the members of the Ambani family in attendance.

Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani was seen in black kurta while his son Akash Ambani sported a blue kurta. Nita Ambani wore Sabyasachi lehenga and jewellery from the designer's heritage collection. Her make-up was done by Mickey Contractor. Tina Ambani wore a mint sari while the matriarch Kokilaben Ambani wore a pink sari draped in Gujarati style.

Last week, Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita, and son Anant visited Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi, Mumbai to offer Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's first wedding invitation card. The wedding card of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta also went viral for its sheer opulence.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's elder son Akash will tie the knot with diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka Mehta on March 9, 2019.

