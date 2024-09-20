The bar manager and his associates from the bar allegedly assaulted two customers on the road in front of the police officials, sources said

Screengrab from the video

A massive fight broke out outside a Malad bar in Mumbai between customers and the bar staff on Thursday night after which the police filed cross cases against both, an official said.

According to the police sources, the bar manager and his associates from the Malad-based "Jashn" bar allegedly assaulted two customers on the road in front of the police officials.

In a twist, the Malad police also booked the two victims.

Sources said that after reviewing the CCTV footage outside the bar, it was determined that both customers allegedly initiated the fight when the security guard refused to let them enter. Angered by this, the customers attacked the security guard with a helmet and damaged three bikes parked outside the bar.

Following the security guard's complaint, the Malad police registered a case against both customers under charges of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Additionally, a case has been registered at Malad police station against the bar manager and his three associates under various sections of the BNS, an official said.