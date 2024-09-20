The traffic notification said that the foundation laying ceremony of the new Bombay High Court building is scheduled on September 23 which will be attended by Judges of the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court and other VVIPs

Mumbai Police on Friday issued traffic restrictions in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) for laying of foundation stone ceremony of new Bombay High Court building on September 23.

In a traffic notification, the police said that in the jurisdiction of BKC traffic division, a new building of the Bombay High Court is to be constructed at Government Colony Ground in Kherwadi area of Bandra (East).

The notification said that the foundation laying ceremony of the said construction is scheduled on September 23 which will be attended by Judges of the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court and other VVIPs .

The police said that to ensure the smooth conduct of the ceremony and to prevent inconvenience to the public, there is need to issue traffic management order for diversion of vehicular traffic in BKC area on temporary basis.

The police notification said that in order to prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public the traffic advisory was being issued for motorists.

The traffic notification was issued by Samadhan Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (H.Q. & Central) Traffic, Mumbai.

It said that following traffic management order shall remain inforce from 14.00 hrs. to 21.00 hrs on 23/09/2024 on temporary basis.

No Entry-

Both directions of traffic on New English School road, which connects route

Ramkrishna Paramhansa Marg and J. L. Shirsekar Marg, will be closed to all vehicular traffic, except for event-related vehicles.

Alternate route-

Traffic on both directions of New English School road, connecting Route Ramkrishna Paramhansa Marg and J. L. Shirsekar Marg, wil be redirected via Mahatma Gandhi Vidya Mandir road.

Meanwhile, in an another traffic notification, the Mumbai Police on Friday issued an advisory for motorists travelling on Mumbai Coastal Road and said that it is strictly restricted to stop vehicles and get down on the Coastal Road to click pictures or make videos.

The traffic on Mumbai Coastal Road (South Bound) will now be operational seven days a week from 7 am to 12 am.

The routes from Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk, Rajani Patel Chowk (Lotus Junction), and Amarsons Udyan to Marine Drive, as well as the northern route from Marine Drive to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link), will remain open.

In a traffic notification, on 11th March 2024 Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg (Mumbai Coastal Road) constructed for fast traffic movements in city was partially opened for vehicular traffic, on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road from Bindu Madhav Junction to Marine Drive (Princess Street Bridge) South Bound. From September 20, daily (Monday to Sunday), morning 07.00 hrs to night 24.00 hrs the Mumbai Coastal Road will be open for traffic except for the below mentioned restricted vehicles.