The police officials reviewed 30 to 40 CCTV footage from the incident location to Govandi and Filterpada in Powai and with the help of local informers, they identified the bike and apprehended the duo, an official said

The arrested accused in police custody

The MIDC Police in Mumbai arrested two snatchers and recovered stolen items, including two motorcycles, jewelry, and mobile phones, worth approximately Rs 3.59 lakh, the police said on Friday.

The arrested accused were identified as Saif Shaikh and Firdos, residents of Filterpada in Powai, a police official said.

According to police sources, a snatching incident was reported on Sunday when two motorcycle riders allegedly snatched the mobile phone of 39-year-old man identified as Sameer Ghosh.

Ghosh, an Andheri resident, was walking near Gulati Sweet on Mahakali Caves Road in Andheri east while talking on his phone when the accused escaped with his mobile, the said.

A case under Sections 304(2), 112, and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) was registered at MIDC Police Station. Under the guidance of DCP Mangesh Shinde, Zone X, and Senior Inspector Rajeev Chavan, and police inspector Tukaram Koinde, Detection Officer PSI Anandrao Kashid and his team, including police officers Hawaldar Gautam Bade, Tushar Jadhav, Dinesh Lokhande, Ashok Avghad, and Prakash Shinde, launched an investigation, an official said.

They reviewed 30 to 40 CCTV footage from the incident location to Govandi and Filterpada in Powai. With the help of local informers, they identified the bike and apprehended the duo on Thursday, he said.

In an attempt to evade the police, the accused first travelled to Govandi before returning to Powai’s Filterpada through an another route, he added.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused were habitual snatchers involved in similar crimes in other areas. The police recovered two Unicorn bikes, mobile phones, and jewellery, including a mangal sutra, with a total value of Rs 3,59,500.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in four snatching cases in the MIDC, DN Nagar, Ghatkopar, and Sakinaka areas. Further investigation is underway, the police official said.

The duo were arrested and produced before the court, which remanded them to police custody, according to an officer from MIDC Police Station.