A 43-year-old woman was allegedly duped of Rs 3.37 lakh after meeting man on a dating app, the police said on Friday, adding, that a case was registered in the matter at Versova Police station in western suburbs of the city.

The police said that after befriending a woman on the dating app, a cyber fraudster swindled Rs 3.37 lakh from her by claiming that he had been caught with a large sum of Euros by customs officials at Delhi airport.

The Versova police are on the lookout for the cyber fraudster who allegedly duped a 43-year-old art director.

According to the FIR registered on Thursday night at Versova police station, the woman befriended a man on the dating app and she received a message on August 31. The duo exchanged contact numbers and began calling and chatting on WhatsApp until September 16.

The fraudster told the victim that he was coming to Mumbai on September 16 to meet her. While she was waiting for him, she received a call from someone claiming that they had caught a foreign-based Indian with a large sum of Euros at Delhi airport.

Under the pretext of various taxes and customs clearance, the caller demanded around Rs 3.37 lakhs, which she transferred to different bank accounts. However, when the demands for money continued, the woman grew suspicious and approached the Versova police station to file a complaint, said an officer from the station.

“We have registered a case under sections related to cheating and the IT Act, and an investigation is underway,” he added.