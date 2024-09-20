Breaking News
Mumbai: Couple booked after ‘pranking’ Salman’s father Salim Khan
Mumbai: Khar man who escaped drug case frame says probe stuck
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CCTV surveillance to curb debris dumping in Versova
Mumbai: Khar residents fear return of sleepless nights
Mumbai: Email hack scuttles 18-year-old’s MBBS aspirations
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Three Mumbai Police women cops help pregnant lady deliver baby in Dongri

Three Mumbai Police women cops help pregnant lady deliver baby in Dongri

Updated on: 20 September,2024 08:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The official added that a team from the Nirbhaya squad, headed by API Ratna Kandewal reached the spot and found that the woman had been lying on the street in pain. They asked male police officials to assist with some privacy and helped in delivery

Three Mumbai Police women cops help pregnant lady deliver baby in Dongri

The baby and the women cops

Listen to this article
Three Mumbai Police women cops help pregnant lady deliver baby in Dongri
x
00:00

Three women cops of Mumbai Police helped in a baby's successful delivery in Dongri area of south Mumbai, the officials said on Friday.


The woman, identified as Salma Khatun Nayan Shaikh (45), delivered a baby boy at JJ Hospital after the team of police officials immediately shifted the woman to the hospital in a car.



An official said that the police were informed that a woman had been lying near Char Naal Beat Chowki in the Dongri area and after receiving the information, the woman police officials rushed to help her.


The official added that a team from the Nirbhaya squad, headed by API Ratna Kandewal, WPC Bhagyashree Gujar, and WPC Nilima Jadhav, reached the spot and found that the woman had been lying on the road in pain and she seemed very frightened. The women cops then asked male police officials to assist with some privacy and helped in the delivery.

“We took banners to hide her surroundings. She was extremely frightened and there was severe loss of blood. The baby was half way out already. We helped her deliver the baby and later shifted the mother and the baby to JJ Hospital,” API Ratna Kandewal said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai jj hospital mumbai news mumbai police maharashtra India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK