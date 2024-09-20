The official added that a team from the Nirbhaya squad, headed by API Ratna Kandewal reached the spot and found that the woman had been lying on the street in pain. They asked male police officials to assist with some privacy and helped in delivery

The baby and the women cops

Three Mumbai Police women cops help pregnant lady deliver baby in Dongri

Three women cops of Mumbai Police helped in a baby's successful delivery in Dongri area of south Mumbai, the officials said on Friday.

The woman, identified as Salma Khatun Nayan Shaikh (45), delivered a baby boy at JJ Hospital after the team of police officials immediately shifted the woman to the hospital in a car.

An official said that the police were informed that a woman had been lying near Char Naal Beat Chowki in the Dongri area and after receiving the information, the woman police officials rushed to help her.

The official added that a team from the Nirbhaya squad, headed by API Ratna Kandewal, WPC Bhagyashree Gujar, and WPC Nilima Jadhav, reached the spot and found that the woman had been lying on the road in pain and she seemed very frightened. The women cops then asked male police officials to assist with some privacy and helped in the delivery.

“We took banners to hide her surroundings. She was extremely frightened and there was severe loss of blood. The baby was half way out already. We helped her deliver the baby and later shifted the mother and the baby to JJ Hospital,” API Ratna Kandewal said.