One dead 43 injured as bus overturns in UPs Sonbhadra

One dead, 43 injured as bus overturns in UP's Sonbhadra

Updated on: 20 September,2024 10:53 PM IST  |  Sonbhadra (UP)
PTI |

The accident happened around 4.30 pm in Markundi valley here when it was going to Bihar's Gaya from Chhattisgarh, Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh said

One dead, 43 injured as bus overturns in UP's Sonbhadra
A speeding private bus overturned in the Robertsganj area on Friday, leaving one passenger dead and 43 injured, police said.


The accident happened around 4.30 pm in Markundi valley here when it was going to Bihar's Gaya from Chhattisgarh, Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh said.



"Due to high speed, the driver lost control of the bus in Markundi valley and the bus overturned," he said.


The ASP said 65 passengers travelling in the bus and 44 of them suffered injuries.

"Of the injured, Titra Sahu, a native of Phoole village in Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh, died during treatment," the officer said.

When the police reached the spot, 25 passengers injured in the accident appeared to be in need of treatment and were admitted to the district hospital, Singh added.

Sonbhadra district in eastern Uttar Pradesh shares borders with Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

