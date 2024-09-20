The accident happened around 4.30 pm in Markundi valley here when it was going to Bihar's Gaya from Chhattisgarh, Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh said

Representational Pic/File

A speeding private bus overturned in the Robertsganj area on Friday, leaving one passenger dead and 43 injured, police said.

"Due to high speed, the driver lost control of the bus in Markundi valley and the bus overturned," he said.

The ASP said 65 passengers travelling in the bus and 44 of them suffered injuries.

"Of the injured, Titra Sahu, a native of Phoole village in Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh, died during treatment," the officer said.

When the police reached the spot, 25 passengers injured in the accident appeared to be in need of treatment and were admitted to the district hospital, Singh added.

Sonbhadra district in eastern Uttar Pradesh shares borders with Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

