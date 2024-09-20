Horoscope today, September 21: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 September,2024 12:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for September 21.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Consciously walking away to better opportunities is a part of this on-going karmic cycle. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t allow choices made today be based on past experience since times are different and so are circumstances.



Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
There’s a shorter wait now for the income-tax rebate to be transferred to the bank account. Be careful while driving today.
Cosmic tip: Respect other people’s opinions even if you don’t believe in them.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Business negotiations on right now should be handled carefully having all answers ready. Worrying about the future is pointless. Take care of life and circumstances now.
Cosmic tip: Exercise with awareness, not overdoing  workouts.

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Receiving good news is difficult to believe and digest. Rest before tiredness sets in if you’ve conceived. Just be careful.
Cosmic tip: Let things be; if you’ve learnt anything from the past, it’s this.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Being involved in jobs over which you have some control makes an annoying day bearable. Spend some pleasurable time doing on-line shopping.
Cosmic tip: It’s better to let go of something that’s not working out.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Increasing professional knowledge about your kind of a job is an idea worth following up. Do get enough sleep.
Cosmic tip: Confirm a trip to a nearby town for business negotiations before leaving town.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
A property issue needs to be considered with a cool mind, keeping emotions aside. Who is the rightful inheritor? 
Cosmic tip: Accept extra responsibilities, but not those already being taken care of other colleagues.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A troubling financial issue is finally discussed and decisions made keeping overall financial health in mind. 
Cosmic tip: Do cut out desserts from the diet, keeping them only for one day in the week.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Take help when needed, accepting it graciously when given. Family is closer than ever, which is great.
Cosmic tip: Don’t start believing lies churned out as the truth. Hold a decision till there’s clarity.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Singles seeking a partner on-line must not be carried away by compliments, taking everything with a pinch of salt. Do maintain a healthy diet.
Cosmic tip: Retain faith in God. All will be well.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
A positive karmic cycle of changes encourages making cosmetic makeovers to the home. Promise clients deadlines you feel it is possible to meet.
Cosmic tip: Go ahead with an idea you consider as unworkable.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Remain calm around any upheavals at work instead of getting agitated over matters you can’t control.  
Cosmic tip: Consciously pull yourself out of this apathy (if any), using time and resources carefully and intelligently.

