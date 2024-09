With her acting debut in ‘Refugee’, Kareena Kapoor made her mark in the entertainment industry with ‘Asoka’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar's ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...’

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her birthday on September 21. With her acting debut in 2000 with the film ‘Refugee’ she made her mark in the entertainment industry with her roles in ‘Asoka’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...’. Later she also worked in films like ‘Chameli’, ‘Dev’, ‘Omkara’, ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu’, ‘Kurbaan’, ‘Talaash: The Answer Lies Within’, ‘Jaane Jaan’, ‘Crew’, ‘The Buckingham Murders’, and ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, among others. She has played various characters throughout her career that left everyone amazed. As she has also completed 25 years in showbiz, we look at 25 of her dialogues that remain iconic.

"Kaun hai yeh, jisne dobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha?" (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) "Main apne liye lad rahi hoon. Yeh meri zindagi ka sawal hai." (Jaane Jaan) "Main apni favorite hoon." (Jab We Met) "Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago. Not fair!" (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) "Sach kabhi asaan nahi hota, par jhooth zyada der tak nahi tikta." (Jaane Jaan) "Sikhni hoon badi ziddi hoon!" (Jab We Met) "Woh zindagi hi kya jo kisi ke kaam na aaye." (Kurbaan) "Sab kuch galat ho sakta hai, lekin kabhi kabhi galat hi sahi hota hai." (Jaane Jaan) "Akeli ladki khuli tijori ki tarah hoti hai." (Jab We Met) "Kuchh rishte bojh bankar dil pe lag jaate hain." (Omkara) "Main apni zindagi ke faisle khud lena chahti hoon." (Jaane Jaan) "Shaadi ek bada fraud hai!" (Veere Di Wedding) "Zindagi mein kabhi kisi ko itna bhi mat darrao ki darr hi khatam ho jaaye." (Chameli) "Koi tumse pyaar kare to tum usse dhokha dena, lekin agar koi tumse dil se pyaar kare, to tumhara farz banta hai uska dil na todna." (Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai) "Kabhi kabhi humari zindagi mein aisa waqt aata hai jab hum kaun hai, kya hai, aur kyun hai, sab bhool jaate hain." (Yuva) "Tumne zindagi ko jeene ka ek aasan tareeka dhoondh liya hai – ghabrahat se door bhagna." (Talaash) "Mujhe apne dil ki baat samajh nahi aayi, isliye maine tumhe samjha diya." (Bodyguard) "Maa ke bina zindagi guzarna ka matlab sirf saans lena hota hai." (We Are Family) "Hum jaante hai humein jeena hai, hum jaante hai humein marna hai, bas beech ka rasta hum nahi jaante." (Agent Vinod) "Galat kaam karna galti nahi, galti hai us galat kaam ko bardasht karna." (Singham Returns) "PHAT? Pretty hot and tempting!" (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) "Mujhe miss mat karna, warna main waapas aa jaaungi!" (Jab We Met) "Zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi." (Jab We Met) "Kuch raaste aise hote hain jahan se wapas jaana mumkin nahi hota." (Jaane Jaan) "Main heroine hoon, koi sati savitri nahi." (Heroine)

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming projects

Kareena will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again', which will roar on Diwali. 'Singham Again' is a multi-starrer. It features Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.