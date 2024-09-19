Singham Again

Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn

Listen to this article Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey to make special appearance in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again? x 00:00

The cop universe created by Rohit Shetty just got bigger and better! As if a starry cast wasn't enough, Shetty has reportedly pulled off a major casting coup for his next film titled 'Singham Again'. According to a report in times Now, Salman Khan will be wearing the cop uniform for the film. His character Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg franchise is a hit among the audience and now Shetty plans to introduce him to his universe of cops that include Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff.

Salman Khan to return as Chulbul Pandey for Singham Again?

According to the report, Salman Khan will be making a special appearance in the film. Not long ago, a picture of Salman and Ajay in cop uniform on a film set had gone viral sparking rumours of their collaboration for the cop franchise. The reports further state that Rohit Shetty managed to convince Khan to come on board and the latter agreed without any hesitation or questions. There are also rumours of 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas making a cameo in the film. If that is true, the film can expect a sizable audience from the south to be attracted to the film.

Last year, Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan Vs Tiger'. The scene was much lauded and loved by the audience. Now, with a powerhouse actor like Salman coming as Chulbul Pandey will attract more eyeballs for the Diwali release film.

On the other hand, 'Singham Again' will see a box office clash with Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, a successful franchise. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

The grand climax plan for Singham Again

Mid-day had recently reported that Shetty has plans for an elaborate climax sequence for the film. Even as the post-production goes on the director is shooting some vital scenes for the film. Shetty has envisioned a play-like sequence where many characters will be dressed as demons. A source tells us, “Rohit is shooting a grand play-like scene and has many characters dressed as rakshasas, thus adding a folk-based twist to the proceedings. The team has set up a large stage, where Rohit will film an elaborate performance that forms the centerpiece of the climax. In the next few days, Ajay is expected to join the shoot.”

On the first day of shooting, a crowd of about 500 people had gathered at the Vile Parle set. “The scene needed a huge crowd. So, the production team included the people gathered in the scene. Filming is expected to continue until September 11,” adds the source. Singham Again, the third instalment in the Singham franchise, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.