Aryan Khan directs superstar father Shah Rukh Khan for the third time

Aryan Khan directs superstar father Shah Rukh Khan for the third time

Updated on: 19 September,2024 07:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Sources say Aryan directing Shah Rukh Khan for a beverage commercial, marking his third collaboration with superstar-father

Even before he has made his debut in the industry, Aryan Khan has directed father Shah Rukh Khan twice—for a cameo in his maiden web series Stardom, and for his clothing brand’s commercial. Now, we hear the superstar and his director-son have collaborated a third time over; this time for a beverage endorsement. Sources tell us that the two-day shoot, spread over September 18 and 19, is taking place at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri.


What is it like to have the two Khans working together? “It is electric, not just because they are family, but because Aryan has a clear vision and Shah Rukh respects that,” said a source from the set.  “There was no question of Shah Rukh calling the shots. This was Aryan’s project, and despite being a new director, he knows exactly what he wants. The actor shot only on Wednesday. On Thursday, Aryan will shoot with the background actors,” added the insider.



The star kid is poised to make his directorial debut with Stardom, which is slated to stream in 2025. He has chosen a subject that he intimately knows—Bollywood, and will zoom in on the inner workings of the movie industry through the six-part series.


