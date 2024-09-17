While the news of him roping in his dad, Shah Rukh Khan, has been making headlines for a while now, a new update suggests that Aryan's series will also feature a cameo by Salman Khan

In Pic: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan, who is all set to make his directorial debut with the web series 'Stardom', is taking it big. If reports are to be believed, Aryan Khan's 'Stardom' will feature some of Bollywood's biggest stars in cameo appearances. While the news of him roping in his dad, Shah Rukh Khan, has been making headlines for a while now, a new update suggests that Aryan's series will also feature a cameo by none other than Salman Khan. Yes, you read that right—Bhaijaan Salman Khan will also appear in one of the episodes of Aryan's 'Stardom', and Salman has already finished shooting his part.

Shah Rukh Khan & Salman to share screen space in Stardom?

According to News18's source, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman will most likely not share screen space in the show. The news portal quoted a source saying, “Aryan has roped in Salman Khan to grace one of the episodes of his series. The actor has already wrapped up filming his part. While both superstars will most likely not be sharing screen space in the show, it will definitely be exciting for their fans to see their favorite stars collaborate on the former’s son’s debut project.”

Furthermore, while discussing how Salman is like family to Shah Rukh, the source revealed that it took him no time to say yes to Aryan's request. “It was a no-brainer for Salman when he was offered a cameo in 'Stardom'. Salman shares a great bond with Shah Rukh and his family, so it took him no time to say yes to Aryan,” the source quoted.

Salman Khan’s upcoming projects

Salman will be seen headlining 'Sikandar'. The film marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. In May 2024, the production house officially announced that Rashmika Mandanna is also a part of the film.

Salman will also be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Tiger Vs Pathaan'. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan (SRK). It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. An official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

About 'Stardom'

For his maiden directorial venture, Aryan Khan has chosen a subject he knows well. The six-episode series, which went on floors in June 2023, takes a look into the glitzy world of the Hindi film industry. While Lakshya leads the highly anticipated project, it boasts a string of cameo appearances, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, and Badshah.