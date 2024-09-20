As per the information coming in after MVA's meeting on Friday night, the NCP (SP) is ready to settle for anything between 80-90 out 288 seats

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

With the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) unwilling to get into the contest for having more share of seats in the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is expected give the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) more seats with almost equal share for both.

As per the information coming in after MVA's meeting on Friday night that the NCP (SP) was ready to settle for anything between 80-90 out 288 seats.

If Pawar gets 80 of his choice, the Congress and Sena may get 100 each. The numbers may change slightly depending on the final settlement. The smaller allies will also get their share depending on they are with.

Friday's meeting took place between MVA leaders in the backdrop of a verbal war between the Congress and Sena leaders over installing a CM from their respective parties. It is said that Pawar's NCP hasn't got into the big numbers and chosen to contest less so that it could ensure a good strike rate like it did in the Lok Sabha elections.

With no finality achieved by Friday, there were some seats to be discussed. Sources said the pending issues will also be sorted soon.