Here's what transpired at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding in Mumbai

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani left no stone unturned to celebrate the occasion of their son Akash Ambani's wedding to Shloka Mehta, at BKC in Mumbai

Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Isha Ambani pose for the cameras. Pic/Shadab Khan

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot on March 09, 2019, in the presence of their family and friends. The newly-married couple's wedding was attended by who's who of the global business, politics, Bollywood, and sports. The lovebirds, who are childhood friends, got married in a lavish ceremony at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani left no stone unturned to celebrate the occasion of his son Akash Ambani's wedding to Shloka Mehta, daughter of Russell Mehta, a diamantaire and his wife Mona. The wedding was a star-studded affair and guests from Bollywood, politics, business and even global stars graced the occasion to bless the newly-married couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.



Nita Ambani looked regal in a heavily embroidered pink lehenga. Pic/Shadab Khan

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar arrived with his wife Anjali Tendulkar at Akash and Shloka's wedding. Dressed in a vibrant and colourful saree, Anjali looked every bit gorgeous while Sachin opted for a maroon coloured kurta and golden pyjama. Priyanka Chopra too graced the ceremony with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra. Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika Ghatge also arrived at the grand Ambani-Mehta wedding. Sagarika looked beautiful and elegant in a peach lehenga, while Zaheer stole hearts dressed in a white kurta-pajama coupled with blue Nehru jacket.

Bollywood power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were spotted at the Jio Gardens in their all-white co-ordinated outfits. Others notable guests included Daboo Ratnani, Sandeep Khosla, Prithviraj Chauhan, Sidharth Malhotra, Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Singhania, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

The pre-wedding festivities of the grand wedding started about a month ago as the Ambanis and Mehta's hosted a grand bash in Switzerland, which was attended by the A-listers of B-town including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, among many others.

The couple's engagement took place at their residence on June 30, 2018.

