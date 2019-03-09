Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta Wedding: SRK, Gauri, Aamir attend

famous-personalities

After Isha Ambani, who tied the knot with Anand Piramal in December, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambania's son Akash is all set to get married to Shloka Mehta this evening

If you thought that the wedding season is finally over in India, we are here to report the biggest wedding of the year!

The mega wedding ceremony is taking place at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai and is expected to be attended by several B-Town stars, politicians and renowned celebrities.

The Ambani family, including Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani were spotted at the venue. They were joined by Anant's beau Radhika Merchant and Isha's husband Anand Piramal at the wedding venue.

The family posed for beautiful pictures dressed in shades of pink and pastel.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was amongst the first celebrities to arrive for the wedding, along with his wife Kiran Rao. The duo looked absolutely stunning in traditional outfits for the ceremony. Aamir looked dapper in an ivory kurta, while, Kiran looked gorgeous in the shades of black and gold and opted for a blue layer.

Music composer duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani also arrived for the grand Ambani wedding. The two were dressed in shades of white and posed for beautiful pictures with the backdrop of lilac flowers.

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff also graced the wedding ceremony dressed in white dhoti-kurta with a vibrant multi-coloured dupatta.





Mahela Jayawardene

Current coach of IPL team Mumbai Indians Mahela Jayawardene was also seen in attendance of the ceremony.



Ban Ki-Moon and his wife Yoo Soon-taek

Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon with his wife Yoo Soon-taek also arrived in traditional outfits.





Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair

Former British PM Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair were also seen in attendance of the ceremony.

Bowling coach of Mumbai Indians Shane Bond also arrived at the ceremony, accompanied by the trainer of Mumbai Indians Paul Chapman.



Rajkumar with wife Manjeet Hirani

Ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani arrived with his wife Manjeet Hirani to greet the couple. The duo looked absolutely stunning in traditional attires. Manjeet wore a pink saree with minimal jewellery, while Rajkumar rocked an-all black traditional ensemble.

Anu Malik was spotted at the ceremony with his family.

Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan

The pre-wedding festivities of the grand wedding started about a month ago as the Ambanis and Mehtas hosted a grand bash in Switzerland, which was attended by the A-listers of B-town including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, among many others.

Reportedly, the Ambanis also held an Anna Seva at the Jio World Centre that also houses the Dhirubhai Ambani International School and fed nearly 2,000 underprivileged students.

The couple's engagement took place at their residence on June 30, 2018.

