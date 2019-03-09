Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: High profile guests attend festivities

famous-personalities

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu and former Commerce Minister Anand Sharma will be present at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding

Akash, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, will marry his childhood friend Shloka Mehta, daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta, at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex. The venue is decked up with elaborate floral figurines of Lord Krishna, a horse, a peacock and elephants. The guests were welcomed by men holding traditional umbrellas.

Akash's sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal, along with Piramal Group chairman Ajay Piramal and his wife Swati will be a part of the gala, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu and former Commerce Minister Anand Sharma will also be present. As expected, corporate honchos and global leaders have been invited.

Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali

According to a source, among those in attendance include Samsung vice-chairman Jay Y. Lee, International Olympic Committee executive board member Christophe De Kepper, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia's Managing Director Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and his wife Lalitha.

Mumbai: Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani with family at the wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon and his wife Yoo Soon-taek & former British PM Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair are also attending the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/1XN9ZgMLSn — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2019

Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey, former US Congressman Eric Cantor and his wife, Morgan Stanley banker Michael Grimes and his wife, Dow Chemical chairman Andrew Liveris and his wife Paula, and Purna Saggurti, Chairman of Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Bank of America Merrill Lynch will also attend. After the wedding, a celebration night will be held on Sunday, followed by a reception on Monday.

Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan

Former British PM Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair

According to the invitation card, a 'Mala and Mehendi' function at the Dome, NSCI, Worli, on the evening of March 7, will kickstart the major functions of the wedding. The wedding on March 9 will be held at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). This will be preceded by an 'assembly of 'baraat' at around 3:30 p.m. at Trident Hotel, BKC, followed by 'baraat swagat' and high tea' at 6:30 p.m. and 'Hasta Melap' at 8:01 p.m. and then dinner.

On March 10, a 'mangal parv' ceremony is set to take place that will be followed by a party hosted by both, the Ambanis and the Mehtas. A formal wedding reception on March 11 is scheduled which is touted to be a night of celebrations. It will be held at the Jio World Centre. The celebration will be attended by everyone from business heavyweights to Bollywood stars and politicians.

