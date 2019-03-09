Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta Wedding: Ambanis pay homage to grandfathers

famous-personalities

The mega wedding ceremony is taking place at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai and is being attended by several B-Town stars, politicians and renowned celebrities

A Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Shloka Mehta today in Mumbai.

The groom kick-started wedding festivities by paying respects to his grandfathers Dhirubhai Ambani and Ravindrabhai Dalal.

Before starting a new chapter of his life, Akash remembered his grandfathers by performing customary rituals. The 28-year-old groom applied tika on his beloved grandfathers' portraits in order to seek their blessings and even performed a small puja.

The rituals were followed by baraat (wedding procession) which saw many Bollywood stars including Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan dancing their hearts out on the peppy number 'Chogada'.

The grand venue has been decked up with elaborate floral figurines of Lord Krishna, a horse, a peacock, and elephants.

High profile guests include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair with Cherie Blair, former UN General Secretary Ban Ki-Moon, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Jackie Shroff, designer Manish Malhotra, among many others.

Reportedly, among the big attendees, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu and former Commerce Minister Anand Sharma will also be present.

According to various media reports, the wedding celebration will be a three-day affair. It will be followed by Mangal Parv on Sunday and then a reception ceremony on Monday at the same venue.

The pre-wedding festivities of the grand wedding started about a month ago as the Ambanis and Mehtas hosted a grand bash in Switzerland, which was attended by the A-listers of B-town including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, among many others.

Reportedly, the Ambanis also held an Anna Seva at the Jio World Centre that also houses the Dhirubhai Ambani International School and fed nearly 2,000 underprivileged students.

The couple's engagement took place at their residence on June 30, 2018.

