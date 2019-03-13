Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta makes a glamourous bride in lehenga

famous-personalities

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot in a lavish ceremony and now pictures reveal that Shloka looks regal in a red and gold Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga

Donning a stunning red and golden lehenga by designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Shloka Mehta, wife of Akash Ambani looked like a heavenly bride on her wedding day. Pic/Instagram Dabboo Ratnani

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani tied the knot with his childhood friend Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta on March 09, 2019, in the presence of their family and friends.

While the groom Aakash looked royal in his pre-wedding shoot with parents, Mukesh and Nita, and sister Isha Ambani Piramal, his bride, Shloka Mehta, stunned everyone with her ethereal look on her big day. For the grand wedding, the entire Ambani family was seen in shades of pink. While Anant Ambani's rumoured girlfriend, Radhika Merchant looked dapper in orange.

But it was the bride, Shloka who stole many hearts with her red and gold lehenga. Now, pictures from the pre-wedding shoot have taken the internet by storm. In a series of photos shared on Instagram by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga, bride Shloka looks absolutely stunning in her wedding trousseau.

In the pictures, Shloka is seen donning a red and golden lehenga designed by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Shloka is seen blushing throughout the photoshoot as she carried the lehenga with much ease and oomph!

Donning a heavily embellished red and golden lehenga, Shloka's trousseau was embroidered and embellished with floral patterns in jaali and zardosi work. She paired the lehenga with heavily an embellished blouse and a dupatta.



Shloka Mehta stuns in an emerald and diamond neckpiece and a heavy nose ring as she can't stop blushing!

To complete her look, Shloka donned a beautiful diamond and emerald neckpiece and a heavy nose ring which gave her ethereal look a touch of royalty. For the make-up, Shloka chose metallic-bronze eyes and minimal make-up to complement her lehenga. She left her hair tied in a low bun and paired it with a stunning 'maangtika' and parted her hair in the middle.

For her wedding day, Shloka was styled by stylist by Dolly Jain, while her stunning bridal portraits was captured by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. According to the posts shared by luxury designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Shloka's wedding lehenga was "a romantic ode to love". The designers further revealed, "An absolute masterpiece for the most special girl on her big day by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

It wasn't Shloka alone who opted for designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's creation. For Akash and Shloka's wedding, mother of the groom Nita Ambani and twin-sister Isha Ambani too chose a custom-made, hand-embroidered lehenga for the special day.

Here's a look at the stunning pictures of Isha and Nita Ambani shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla:

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta made headlines when the two exchanged rings on June 30, 2018, in a lavish star-studded party at Antilia in Mumbai.

