Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta makes a glamourous bride in lehenga
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot in a lavish ceremony and now pictures reveal that Shloka looks regal in a red and gold Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga
Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani tied the knot with his childhood friend Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta on March 09, 2019, in the presence of their family and friends.
While the groom Aakash looked royal in his pre-wedding shoot with parents, Mukesh and Nita, and sister Isha Ambani Piramal, his bride, Shloka Mehta, stunned everyone with her ethereal look on her big day. For the grand wedding, the entire Ambani family was seen in shades of pink. While Anant Ambani's rumoured girlfriend, Radhika Merchant looked dapper in orange.
View this post on Instagram
A Divine Union! Shloka Mehta makes a heavenly bride in #abujanisandeepkhosla Photo credits: @rohanshrestha Hair : @hairbypriyanka Make up: @puneetbsaini #shlokamehta #bride #heavenly #divine #weddinglehenga #handembroidered #zardosi #floralmotifs #ambaniwedding #akustoletheshlo
View this post on Instagram
A Divine Union! Shloka Mehta makes a heavenly bride in #abujanisandeepkhosla Photo credits: @rohanshrestha Hair : @hairbypriyanka Make up: @puneetbsaini #shlokamehta #bride #heavenly #divine #weddinglehenga #handembroidered #zardosi #floralmotifs #ambaniwedding #akustoletheshlo
But it was the bride, Shloka who stole many hearts with her red and gold lehenga. Now, pictures from the pre-wedding shoot have taken the internet by storm. In a series of photos shared on Instagram by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga, bride Shloka looks absolutely stunning in her wedding trousseau.
View this post on Instagram
A Divine Union! Shloka Mehta makes a heavenly bride in #abujanisandeepkhosla Photo credits: @rohanshrestha Hair : @hairbypriyanka Make up: @puneetbsaini #shlokamehta #bride #heavenly #divine #weddinglehenga #handembroidered #zardosi #floralmotifs #ambaniwedding #akustoletheshlo
View this post on Instagram
A Divine Union! Shloka Mehta makes a heavenly bride in #abujanisandeepkhosla Photo credits: @rohanshrestha Hair : @hairbypriyanka Make up: @puneetbsaini #shlokamehta #bride #heavenly #divine #weddinglehenga #handembroidered #zardosi #floralmotifs #ambaniwedding #akustoletheshlo
In the pictures, Shloka is seen donning a red and golden lehenga designed by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Shloka is seen blushing throughout the photoshoot as she carried the lehenga with much ease and oomph!
View this post on Instagram
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ The Beautiful Bride Shloka Mehta ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ« @shloka11 Photography @dabbooratnani Assisted by @manishadratnani Outfit @abujanisandeepkhosla @sandeepkhosla @abujani1 Styling @stylebyami Makeup @puneetbsaini Hair @hairbypriyanka #dabbooratnaniphotography @dabbooratnanistudio #akustoletheshlo #sa #dabbooratnani #manishadratnani #ambaniwedding #shlokamehta
Donning a heavily embellished red and golden lehenga, Shloka's trousseau was embroidered and embellished with floral patterns in jaali and zardosi work. She paired the lehenga with heavily an embellished blouse and a dupatta.
Shloka Mehta stuns in an emerald and diamond neckpiece and a heavy nose ring as she can't stop blushing!
To complete her look, Shloka donned a beautiful diamond and emerald neckpiece and a heavy nose ring which gave her ethereal look a touch of royalty. For the make-up, Shloka chose metallic-bronze eyes and minimal make-up to complement her lehenga. She left her hair tied in a low bun and paired it with a stunning 'maangtika' and parted her hair in the middle.
For her wedding day, Shloka was styled by stylist by Dolly Jain, while her stunning bridal portraits was captured by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. According to the posts shared by luxury designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Shloka's wedding lehenga was "a romantic ode to love". The designers further revealed, "An absolute masterpiece for the most special girl on her big day by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
It wasn't Shloka alone who opted for designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's creation. For Akash and Shloka's wedding, mother of the groom Nita Ambani and twin-sister Isha Ambani too chose a custom-made, hand-embroidered lehenga for the special day.
Here's a look at the stunning pictures of Isha and Nita Ambani shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla:
View this post on Instagram
And they are married! Bliss and Blessings upon them! Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta in custom, hand-embroidered #abujanisandeepkhosla #akashambani #shlokamehta #married #bigfatindianwedding #nitaambani #ishaambani #customisedensemble #handembroidered #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta made headlines when the two exchanged rings on June 30, 2018, in a lavish star-studded party at Antilia in Mumbai.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding: Hottest couples who attended the event