Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's workout photos are going viral

Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Mehta made headlines during their marriage in March this year; now photos of them working out are taking the internet by storm

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta pose for a picture with coach Kunal Gir post their workout at the gym. Pic/Instagram Kunal Gir

Recently, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta made their first public appearance as 'Mr. and Mrs. Ambani' when the two were spotted for a family dinner with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Isha Ambani Piramal at a restaurant at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai.



Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta pose for a picture post the family dinner in Mumbai

For the family dinner, Akash and Shloka were seen in their monochrome outfits while Mukesh Ambani and his daughter, Isha Ambani Piramal opted for casual black outfits.

Whereas now, new pictures of the lovely couple at the gym has recently made its way to the internet. In the pictures that went viral instantly, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are seen posing with coach Kunal Gir at his gym after a workout session. While sharing the pictures on Instagram Kunal captioned it: With Shloka and Akash Ambani, I don’t know where the lines blur from work to play and from client to friend @Shloka and @Akash. The warmth and love that you showed has made us feel so special at Steel! Thank you guys for a memorable evening! We look forward to welcoming you again soon.

In the photos, Akash and Shloka make for really cool gym buddies as the two pose with Kunal. Akash Ambani is seen sporting shorts and a t-shirt, while Shloka Mehta is seen donning a printed t-shirt and denims as she left her hair open.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta first made headlines when the two exchanged rings on June 30, 2018, in a lavish star-studded party at Antilia in Mumbai.



Shloka Mehta glows as a bride on her mehendi ceremony day

