Scientists tell Balbharati to tune out 'music therapy' from new syllabus

Revised curriculum outline has topics about how music therapy can help 'cure' diseases, which scientists have labelled 'unscientific'

Scientists oppose the inclusion of the scientifically unapproved practice in their textbooks as they don't want children to be taught myths. Representational Image

Scientists from the city, who find Balbharati's decision to introduce 'music therapy' in its new curriculum for std XI and XII to be out of tune, have decided to protest the move. They are planning on writing to Balbharati to oppose the inclusion of the scientifically unapproved practice in their textbooks as they don't want children to be taught myths.

Balbharati recently uploaded the outline of its new curriculum for class XI and XII on its website. Soon after, its decision to have 'music therapy' under the subject of Indian Music Studies invited a lot of criticism. The revised curriculum outline has topics about understanding how music therapy can help 'cure' some diseases and gives students methods to prepare for such treatments.

A teacher from the arts faculty of a reputed city college said, "This subject has strictly been about different forms and instruments of Indian music, its history and how it has evolved. Not many students choose it. However, it is completely unacceptable of Balbharati to officially endorse music therapy as an option for treating any illness."

Dr. Aniket Sule from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, who is one of the protesting scientists, said, "It is good that there is still time to change the curriculum since Balbharati has invited suggestions for the draft document. This is the right time to send our comments and hope that required changes are made. We are appealing to everyone to write to Balbharati against this."

Balbharati says

Sunil Magar, director of Balbharati, said, "This is an outline of the expected curriculum. The point of declaring it online was to invite suggestions so that expert committees can further brainstorm on the syllabus before it is finalised. Anyone who has objections should register on the platform and our experts will take a final decision."

