Mumbai: Balbharati gets perfect score with SSC videos

national

Thousands viewed state textbook bureau's YouTube channel launched on Thursday, that had teachers explaining new pattern for Std X exams

A teacher explains the English first language paper in one of the initially uploaded videos

Within hours of Balbharati launching its YouTube channel to explain the new SSC exam pattern, it had thousands of hits. The state's textbook bureau has received 8,000 subscribers for it. The channel that can be accessed free of cost, has teachers simplifying the new curriculum and examination pattern.

This is the first year of the new curriculum for SSC, and the examination pattern too has changed, leading to major confusion and stress among students. Considering the situation, Balbharati, for the first time, recently held a practice SSC examination — wherein it uploaded question papers for students to download — which received tremendous response from across the state. Soon after this, Balbharati announced a YouTube channel where videos with explanations of model answer papers for the practice test question papers would be uploaded. On the first day yesterday, as per the detailed schedule, model answer papers of all first language subjects were uploaded.



A screen grab of Balbharati's channel

Students happy with videos

"This is really helpful. The question paper for English language was different from what it was before. It is great that model answer papers were uploaded in the form of videos where a teacher explained the answers," said Mohit Kale, a student from Borivali, who will be appearing for SSC in March. A parent, Kamini Sawant said, "Today, language papers were explained thoroughly by teachers. This has cleared all the confusion regarding languages. Most important would be videos of Science and Mathematics, wherein the types of questions have changed."

'A good initiative'

Sudam Kumbhar, principal of Shailendra School in Dahisar, said, "It is a good initiative by Balbharati. We have asked all students to watch these videos at home, and come back to us with queries if any. Understandably students appearing for the first different pattern SSC examination this March are stressed. But the practice SSC test gave them an idea of how the question papers would be. These videos now thoroughly explain how to appear for the exam, what are the correct ways to answer a question, and most importantly, tell students what is expected of them."



A video grab of Sunil Magar, Director, Balbharati, talking to students about the new pattern of the SSC exam, on the channel

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates