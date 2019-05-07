Supreme Court allows work on Mumbai coastal road to resume

national

Says contractors and BMC can continue work on portion where it has already started, but no fresh work can be undertaken

After the Supreme Court on Monday allowed coastal road contractors and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to continue with the work on the portion where it has already commenced, they immediately resumed it.

The contractors and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials had rushed to the SC after the Bombay High Court had stayed reclamation for the construction of the coastal road till June 3. The proposed road connects Marine Drive in South Mumbai to Bandra, one of the busiest and most traffic-prone routes in the city.

HC's order

Last week, the Bombay High Court had stayed any further reclamation for the coastal road project, after activists and NGOs filed a petition citing damage to the environment on the Western coast. It was also brought to the court's notice that damage was being caused to marine life and the livelihood of fisherfolk living along the coast due to the ongoing reclamation and dumping of debris.

However, immediately after the apex body modified the HC's interim order, the contractors appointed by the civic body have resumed work. The Supreme Court order stated, "The interim order of the High Court stands modified by permitting the contractors - Larsen and Toubro Ltd. and HCC-HDC Joint Venture and such other agencies that may be involved in the execution of the works, to continue with the works which have already commenced, but not to undertake any fresh works. This order will govern the parties till the High Court decides the matter..."

The BMC had started moving heavy machinery to start reclamation near Tata Garden and Priyadarshini Park, early evening on Monday. After they received a copy of the order, local residents and activists have decided to keep a close watch on the work.

The apex court has also stated that the execution of the work will be at the risk of the contractors and they shall abide by the order that may be passed by the High Court.

Official speak

A civic official said, "We received the court order's copy and immediately instructed the contractors to start the work which was stopped half way. We had filed a special leave petition, as the project was put on hold."

