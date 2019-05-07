BEST to summon bus makers after one caught fire in Goregaon

national

Friday's incident, in which no one was hurt fortunately, has the BEST undertaking's officials worried about its entire fleet

The bus that had burnt to ashes in Goregaon on Friday

The BEST Undertaking on Monday said they would summon and consult the manufacturers of the BEST bus that got reduced to ashes in a fire caused by a CNG gas leak last Friday, adding that every bus would be re-examined and isolated if defects were found.

Passengers had a narrow escape when the bus burst into flames while on the run near Goregaon. The CNG kit in it had exploded and the bus caught fire. The incident had occurred near Gokuldham market bus stop on Friday around 7.20 am. The bus was on route number 646 and was proceeding from Goregaon station East towards Nagri Niwara Prakalp No 1&2. Passengers said they heard a loud sound after which three of them, the bus driver, and conductor jumped off.

"It is a question of passenger safety and in a scenario where passenger numbers are dwindling, such incidents lead to loss of passengers' trust and confidence. It is important that the BEST Undertaking takes quick action to avoid a repeat of such incidents," BEST Committee member and opposition leader Ravi Raja said.

Another member, Sunil Ganacharya said the management should re-examine the maintenance timetable of buses. "If staff crunch is leading to compromise in safety of buses, this needs to be corrected as soon as possible," he said.

Former chairman Ashish Chemburkar said the management must work back on the maintenance details of the bus. "Who inspected it last? Were any problems found? How did such a bus end up in service?" he said.

BEST General Manager Surendra Bagade said a detailed investigation would be conducted and if required, the manufacturers would be summoned to get an opinion in the case. "But, I want to assure Mumbaikars that BEST has a fleet of about 1,800 CNG buses and every bus will be checked thoroughly before it is taken out of bus depots," he said.

