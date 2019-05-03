Watch video: BEST bus catches fire at Goregaon in Mumbai

Published: May 03, 2019, 13:04 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The fire brigade doused the flames and later the vehicle was towed to Dindoshi bus depot

A BEST bus caught fire in Gokuldham at Gokuldham market bus stop on Friday at 7.20 am. The bus was 5590 on route number 646 was proceeding from Goregaon station East towards Nagri Niwara Prakalp No.1&2.

A loud sound was heard reportedly from the CNG tank pressure gauge of the bus after which three bus passengers, bus driver, and conductor were safely evacuated. The vehicle caught fire and soon got engulfed in flames.

This comes a few days after a fire broke out at Cama Industrial Estate in Goregaon at around 2.30 am on April 30.

