BEST Undertaking's random suspensions affect bus operations in Mumbai

BEST Undertaking's actions against drivers for late and early arrivals and absenteeism badly affecting staff and services

Drivers bringing buses late and even early to depots have summary reports filed against them. File pic

The late marks on the reports of BEST drivers, who battle crippling traffic jams every single day, is beginning to affect morale. The Undertaking has been taking action such as filing adverse reports and even suspending drivers for delays and even early arrivals. The random suspensions are also affecting bus operations in the city.

Punished for being late, early

"If a bus arrives late to the depot due to traffic or any other issues, or even if it reaches early, say if it overtakes another and reaches soon, there is action taken against the driver, and a summary report is filed against him," BEST Committee member Suhas Samant said. "In today's scenario, in Mumbai, where almost all the roads are dug up due to some work or the other, there are perennial traffic jams everywhere. This naturally leads to inevitable delays. It is unfair of depot managers to take action in such cases," Samant said. He said he could hand over a list of depots where such selective action was being taken.

Charge sheets for absenteeism

Highlighting the issue of absenteeism, which was also leading to the suspension and dismissal of BEST staff, he pointed out that as per procedure, if there were five charge sheets – penalty sheets -- against him, an employee was dismissed, adding that the BEST should involve families of those who have been charge-sheeted twice or more. Around 750 drivers and conductors across 26 bus depots have received four charge sheets each last year. The Undertaking is now preparing a list of them. All these issues were eventually affecting bus operations in the city. BEST General Manager Surendra Bagade assured that he would take up the issue and warn depot managers against such random actions. However, he also blamed rampant absenteeism among the drivers and conductors, which was affecting services and said he soon planned to counsel them with their families, before taking any action.

750

No. of drivers and conductors across 26 bus depots penalised for absenteeism in 2018

