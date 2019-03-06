Woman riding pillion crushed under wheels of BEST bus in Malad

national

The woman fell off the two-wheeler and came under the wheels on the right side of the bus. She was rushed to the Jankalyan municipal hospital with severe head injuries

Representational image

A 21-year-old woman riding pillion with her husband on a bike was crushed to death in Malad under the wheels of a BEST bus on Tuesday. The bus driver and another biker in link with the accident have been booked by the police. BEST bus no. 269 was on its way to Madh jetty from Borivli station when Nishant Parab (22) and his wife Mamta (21), rode on their bike from the opposite direction.

"The motorcycle hit the bus from the rear side, causing Nishant to lose control. His wife fell off the two-wheeler and came under the wheels on the right side of the bus. She was rushed to the Jankalyan municipal hospital with severe head injuries. Doctors declared her dead at the hospital. Nishant did not suffer any injuries," a BEST officer said.

According to TOI, the police took Popat Sawant, the BEST driver, into custody but was later released on bail. Officials believe he was at fault but a thorough inquiry of the case is underway. Nishant also told the police about another biker who tried to overtake him and brushed his bike making him lose balance. The police are also looking for the biker in link with this case.

Also Read: Biker killed in an accident in Bandra, police on the hunt for the accused

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.