Biker killed in an accident in Bandra, police on the hunt for the accused

The victim identified as Rabeet Khalifa, (28) and the deceased as Anis Mansuri (27) were rushed to Guru Nanak hospital by the people and police, where Anis was declared dead before admission and Rabeet was admitted in the ICU

Kherwadi Police launched a manhunt for an app based cab driver who allegedly rammed into a bike killing the pillion rider. The incident took place during the wee hours on Sunday in Bandra East and a case has been registered by the Kherwadi police against the cab driver.

According to the police, the bikers were riding towards South Bombay and after crossing the Vakola flyover the private cab driver crashed into their bike and fled the scene. The victim identified as Rabeet Khalifa (28) and the deceased as Anis Mansuri (27) were rushed to Guru Nanak hospital by people and police, where Anis was declared dead before admission and Rabeet was admitted in the ICU, said an officer from Kherwadi.

While investigating the matter, police recorded the statement of a passenger travelling by the same cab that crashed into the bike. The passenger took the cab from Oshiwara to Mahim but got off at Bandra after the accident happened and the driver, the police said.

According to a police officer from Kherwadi police station, "Anis and Rabeet resided in south Mumbai and a case against the unknown driver of the Wagon R has been filed under sections 304 A (Causing death by negligence), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others),279 (Rash driving) and under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act."

