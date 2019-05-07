Pregnant teen, husband set on fire by woman's kin in Ahmednagar

crime

The two were rushed to a hospital in Pune for treatment but the girl succumbed to her injuries while her husband is in critical condition

The two were married last year and were expecting a child

A 19-year-old pregnant woman, along with her husband, was allegedly set ablaze by the former's family in a case of honour killing in Ahmednagar last week. The two were rushed to a hospital in Pune for treatment but the girl succumbed to her injuries while her husband is in critical condition.

Rukmini Ransingh and Mangesh Ransingh are residents of Nigot village in Ahmednagar. The girl had given a statement to the Pune police accusing her family before she breathed her last and a complaint was registered for murder against her father Ramfal Bhartiya and maternal uncle Dillu Pandit at Bund garden police station.

Rukmini was two months pregnant when she was called to her maternal home for some ritual on April 30, Mahesh Ransingh, Mangesh's elder brother said, adding, "She called my brother late that night to say that her father was beating her. My brother approached the Ahmednagar police on May 1, but they said it was a personal matter.

He had faced threats earlier too but the police never helped us." When Mangesh went to bring his wife back on May 1, "they locked the two in a room, tied them, gagged them and thrashed them before burning the house."

Dr Ajay Taware of Sassoon General hospital said, "Rukmini had 65 per cent burns while Mangesh has 55 per cent burns." Assistant Police Inspector Jayant Patil said Rukmini hailed from UP and "belonged to an upper caste."

